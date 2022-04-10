The IDF informed the family of Diaa Hamarsheh, the terrorist who carried out a shooting attack in Bnei Brak two weeks ago, killing five, of its intention to demolish his house.

The terrorist's family has been given the opportunity to file a legal objection to the planned demolition.

Hamarsha, a resident of the village of Ya'bad in northern Samaria, who apparently stayed in Israel illegal, carried out the attack, the deadliest in a recent terror wave, on the night of March 28..

In 2013 he served half a year in prison for a security offense.

According to another report by Channel 13 News, a squad of three terrorists came from the village of Yaved in northern Samaria to carry out the attack in the city of Bnei Brak. One of the terrorists was eliminated at the scene and the other was neutralized - a manhunt is underway for the third terrorist.

According to documentation from the scene, the terrorist was seen walking around with a weapon, apparently an M-16, and shot at several people: he was heard speaking in Hebrew and shouting at someone; "Stop, stop!".