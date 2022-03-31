Mousa Abu Marzouk, a member of Hamas' political bureau and a senior member of the terrorist organization, said on Wednesday that the Israeli government's policy against the Palestinians and the provocations of "Jewish extremists" near the start of the month of Ramadan will cause the "enemy" to deal with the escalation of "heroic actions," which means terrorist attacks.

He said that the security escalation will not only include an increase in the number of points of friction with the "enemy", but will also be reflected in a larger number of attacks that will have a greater impact, and attacks inside Israel to "terrorize" Israeli citizens.

"The natural state of the Palestinian people is to oppose the Zionist enterprise wherever it exists, in a manner appropriate to the time and place, until it leads to its dismantling and eradication and the attainment of our freedom and dignity by our (Palestinian) people," Abu Marzouk said.

Another senior Hamas leader, Khaled Mashaal, said that "the attack in Bnei Brak is a clear message to stop normalization with Israel. All options are open for the month of Ramadan, the coming days will bring with them surprises."