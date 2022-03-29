Days after winter seemed to refuse to leave, Israel's weather has taken a turn towards mid-summer.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy or cloudy. There will be a significant rise in temperatures, and the weather will become warmer and drier than usual for the season, especially inland and in the mountains. In the northern mountains, harsh eastern winds will blow. Tuesday night will be clear and cold.

Wednesday will be clear, with temperatures dropping to seasonal average.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, with a slight rise in temperatures, especially inland and in the mountains. During the night, especially in the northern mountains, harsh winds will blow.

Friday will be partly cloudy, with a significant rise in temperatures and drop in humidity. The weather will become warmer and drier than usual for the season, in most areas of Israel.