Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah on Friday categorically denied claims that a number of Hezbollah members are taking part in the fighting in Ukraine alongside the Russian Forces.

“I categorically deny such rumors. These are baseless lies and rumors. Hezbollah did not dispatch any fighter or expert to Ukraine,” he said, according to Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV.

Nasrallah warned against similar media rumors about alleged Hezbollah participation in the Ukraine war.

The Hezbollah leader’s comments came after the Ukrainian military released a report claiming that Russia has so far dispatched to Ukraine about 1,000 foreign fighters from both Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's army, as well as Hezbollah fighters.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry said Russia was now taking steps to "compensate for the loss of manpower at the expense of foreigners" as part of preparations for a possible attack on Kyiv.

