British Prime Minister Keir Starmer dismissed Hamas captivity survivor Emily Damari's criticism of his threat to recognize Palestine as a state even if Hamas continues to maintain power in Gaza and to hold 50 Israelis hostage.

In a post to X yesterday (Wednesday), Damari wrote: "As a Dual British-Israeli citizen who survived 471 days in Hamas captivity, I am deeply saddened by your decision, Keir Starmer, to recognise Palestinian statehood. This move does not advance peace—it risks rewarding terror. It sends a dangerous message: that violence earns legitimacy."

"By legitimising a state entity while Hamas still controls Gaza and continues its campaign of terror, you are not promoting a solution; you are prolonging the conflict. Recognition under these conditions emboldens extremists and undermines any hope for genuine peace. Shame on you," she added.

Starmer addressed the criticism in an interview with ITV West Country today. “I’ve been absolutely clear and steadfast that we must have the remaining hostages released. That’s been our position throughout and I absolutely understand the unimaginable horror that Emily went through," he said.

He added: “Alongside that, we do need to do everything we can to alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, where we are seeing the children and babies starving for want of aid which could be delivered."

“That is why I’ve said unless things materially change on the ground — we’ll have to assess this in September — we will recognize Palestine before the United Nations General Assembly in September," he said.

He did not explain how recognizing Palestine would help bring about the release of the hostages or ensure more food enters Gaza. Nor did he address the issue of how a Palestinian state could exist without Hamas being in power.

Starmer's ultimatum has faced widespread criticism as a reward for terror and an act that is driving Hamas away from the negotiating table during ceasefire talks.

In a statement released Wednesday, lawyers representing the families of British citizens who were taken hostage on October 7 said they fear that the UK's current diplomatic stance may unintentionally make the release of hostages more difficult. The families, represented by Adam Rose and Adam Wagner KC, include those of ten hostages with British citizenship or close British ties. Among them are Emily Damari, released in February 2025, and Nadav Popplewell, who was murdered in June 2024. Hostages still unaccounted for include Avinatan Or, presumed alive and whose mother is British, and Yossi Sharabi, whose body is reportedly held by Hamas.

"We are concerned that the UK’s proposal risks delaying the release of the hostages," the statement read. "This is because the UK has said that it will recognise a Palestinian state unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire. But the risk is that Hamas will continue to refuse to agree to a ceasefire because if it agrees to one, this would make UK recognition less likely."

According to the families, such an outcome would directly contradict the British Prime Minister's assurance that the UK would not reward Hamas for its actions. They argue that conditioning recognition of a Palestinian state on a ceasefire could inadvertently provide Hamas with an incentive to prolong the conflict.

The families emphasized that their focus remains solely on bringing their loved ones home. "The British hostage families take no position on the wider politics. Their concern is to bring their loved ones home, and time is fast running out," the statement concluded.