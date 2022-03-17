The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Melitopol, who had been arrested by Russian authorities, was freed on Wednesday, Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba said, according to The Hill.

“Ukraine conducted a ‘special operation’ and rescued Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov from captivity in the occupied Luhansk! Melitopol is Ukraine! Thank you all who supported the #FreeIvanFedorov hashtag! #StandWithUkraine,” Scherba tweeted.

Ukraine’s defense ministry confirmed that Fedorov had been released and showed a video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking to him over the phone.

“The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with the released mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov,” the Ukrainian defense ministry tweeted. "’We do not abandon ours,’ said the President.”

Meanwhile, the Interfax Ukraine news agency reported on Wednesday that Ukraine handed over nine captured Russian soldiers to secure the freedom of Fedorov.

"Ivan Fedorov was released from Russian captivity ... for him, Russia received nine captured soldiers who were born in 2002 and 2003. These are actually children," Interfax Ukraine quoted Zelenskyy press aide Darya Zarivnaya as saying.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Ukraine claimed that Russian military forces bombed a theater where more than 1,000 civilians were hiding in the city of Mariupol.

The theater was completely destroyed and there is concern for the lives of hundreds of people trapped inside.

Earlier, Zelenskyy addressed members of the US Congress and asked for America to take action to save his country from Russia's invasion, including the imposition of a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

"In the darkest time for our country, for the whole Europe, I call on you to do more. New packages of sanctions are needed, constantly, every week until the Russian military machine stops. Restrictions are needed for everyone on whom this unjust regime is based," Zelenskyy said via video address.

US President Joe Biden later called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal", the harshest condemnation of Putin's actions from any US official since the war in Ukraine began three weeks ago.

"I think he is a war criminal," Biden told reporters after remarks at the White House, according to CNN.