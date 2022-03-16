Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zlenskyy addressed members of the US Congress Wednesday and asked for America to take action to save his country from Russia's invasion, including the imposition of a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

"In the darkest time for our country, for the whole Europe, I call on you to do more. New packages of sanctions are needed, constantly, every week until the Russian military machine stops. Restrictions are needed for everyone on whom this unjust regime is based," Zelenskyy said via video address.

"Remember Pearl Harbor, terrible morning of December 7, 1941, when your sky was black from the planes attacking you," Zelensky said. "Just remember it, remember, September the 11th, a terrible day in 2001 when evil tried to turn US cities into battlefields, when innocent people were attacked from air, just like nobody else expected it and you could not stop it. Our country experiences the same, every day, right now at this moment."

"Russia has attacked not just us, not just our land, not just our cities. It went on a brutal offensive against our values, basic human values," he said. "It threw tanks and planes against our freedom, against our right to live freely in our own country, choosing our own future. Against our desire for happiness, against our national dream, just like the same dreams you have, you, Americans. Just like anyone else in the United States."

"We propose to create an association ... a union of responsible countries that have the strength and consciousness to stop conflicts immediately, provide all the necessary assistance in 24 hours, if necessary, even weapons, if necessary, sanctions, humanitarian support, political support, finances, everything you need to keep the peace and quickly save the world, to save lives," he said.

Zelenskyy will also address the Knesset this coming Sunday.