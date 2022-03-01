Foreign Minister Yair Lapid condemned the Russian bombing of the memorial site for the victims of the Babyn Yar massacre.

"We condemn the attack on the Jewish cemetery near the memorial site commemorating the Holocaust of the Jews of Kyiv and the murder of the Jewish people in Babyn Yar. We call for the sanctity of the site to be preserved and respected," Lapid said.

The Foreign Minister instructed the Israeli Ambassador to Kyiv to keep in touch with the site's management and promised that, when possible, Israel will assist in repairing the damage.

MK Yuli Edelstein responded to the bombing, saying: "It is chilling to see an attack on Babyn Yar, one of the biggest symbols of the Holocaust. Perhaps something sweet can come from this and this event will lead to an understanding of the magnitude of the destruction that wars can bring with them."

"The whole world needs to unite in order to stop fighting diplomatically and quickly," Edelstein said.

The chairman of the Finance Committee, MK Alex Kushnir, added, "The damage to Babi Yar is a damage to the heart of the Jewish people, to the memory of the Holocaust. This war is becoming increasingly cruel, we must do everything to stop it."

President Zelenskyy wrote in response: "What is the point of saying «never again» for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating."

In the Babyn Yar Massacre, the Nazis murdered nearly all the Jews in Kyiv - 33,771 people - over the course of two days. During the German occupation of Ukraine (1941 – 1943), nearly 100,000 victims were murdered and buried in Babyn Yar. While the overwhelming majority of victims were Jewish, the number also included opponents of the regime, the mentally ill, and Roma people, making Babyn Yar the largest mass grave in Europe.