The Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center in Kyiv has been damaged in a Russia airstrike. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak stated Tuesday.

The airstrike targeted a television tower next to the center in Kyiv.

"Just now, a powerful barrage is underway. A missile hit the place where Babyn Yar memorial complex is located! Once again, these barbarians are murdering the victims of Holocaust!," Yermak wrote on Twitter.

In the massacre, the Nazis murdered nearly all the Jews in Kyiv - 33,771 people - over the course of two days. During the German occupation of Ukraine (1941 – 1943), nearly 100,000 victims were murdered and buried in Babyn Yar. While the overwhelming majority of victims were Jewish, the number also included opponents of the regime, the mentally ill, and Roma people, making Babyn Yar the largest mass grave in Europe.