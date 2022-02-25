Israel is situated in the most dangerous area of the world and it must use all the diplomatic tools available to remain safe.

In the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Israel is not in a vacuum. On the one hand, Russia is behaving in a way that requires criticism and condemnation - and on the other hand, the Russians are sitting in Syria and relations with them are strategically important for maintaining the situation on the border with the Syrians.

Ukraine is also Israel's diplomatic partner, so Jerusalem must manage the situation with deep thought and a combination of security interests and the importance of supporting the Ukrainians who are absorbing the unnecessary Russian fire.