After many years - hatred of Jews has become commonplace in the United States - and also in other countries around the world.

Antisemitism, sometimes violent, has become common on the campuses of many prestigious US universities.

Jay Shapiro argues that these alarming signs should cause leaders around the world to act more decisively against hatred of Jews and hatred of the State of Israel - as the two things are significantly interconnected.

In his opinion, while there is a war going on in Gaza, the Palestinians must not win the legitimacy war - when they are causing irreparable damage to the State of Israel and the entire Jewish people.