The elections in Israel have been decided and now the right must act exactly as the left acted in order to rule

Jay Shapiro explains a little about the election system in Israel and talks about the decision that was reached in this week's election, as well as about need for the right to learn from the left how to govern.

The last election campaign testified that the public in Israel mostly supports the political right. The great expectation now is that the new government that will be established will implement right-wing policies in all areas of life.