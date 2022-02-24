Israel's Foreign Ministry on Thursday morning called on Israeli citizens in Ukraine to leave the country for neighboring countries as soon as possible.

"A few hours ago, a new and difficult stage began in the war in Ukraine," the Ministry said in its statement. "The country's airspace has been closed and all flights canceled."

"The Foreign Ministry calls on Israeli citizens who are in the country to leave Ukraine immediately for countries neighboring it to the west, in accordance with the security situation. The Foreign Ministry calls on Israeli citizens in Ukraine to follow the reports by the media and follow the instructions of local security forces.

"Israeli embassies in the region have sent representatives to central border crossings. Following is a list of the border crossings where our people will be stationed:

"The Medyka Crossing to Poland

The Vysne Nemescke Crossing to Slovakia

The Zahony Crossing to Hungary

The Sighet Crossing to Romania

Later on Thursday, an Israeli representative will be stationed in Moldova, at the Planca Crossing."

Citizens who need help or guidance are invited to call the Foreign Ministry's hotline, at 02-52303155.

The Ministry's office in Lviv: +380935402099

Other Embassy hotlines: +380 67 770 3536

+380 67 770 4216

The Ministry also urged Israeli citizens in Ukraine to register using the following link: https://survey.gov.il/ru/israelinuk