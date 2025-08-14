Due to the notable growth in Temple Mount visitors and the need for improved support for their needs, the organizations announced the establishment of a new, unified steering committee, which will include representatives from all Temple Mount movements.

The committee will work to provide broad representation for the visitors, address their inquiries and requests, improve their well-being during visits, and create a continuous communication channel with the police.

The initiative was formulated after a meeting between a large number of Temple Mount activists and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Following the meeting, the activists recognized the importance of cooperation among all organizations and decided to unite under a joint body to promote Jewish ascents to the site.

In a statement, the organizations said that this unification represents a first step along a long and welcomed path, aimed at bringing more Jews to ascend the Temple Mount “in purity and joy.”

Ayala Ben-Gvir, a longtime member of the Temple Mount visitors’ steering committee, said: “As a member of the steering committee for Temple Mount visitors for years, there is nothing more gratifying than expanding the committee to include representatives from all active organizations on the Mount, in unity and respect. We hope, God willing, that the many visitors will find attentive ears to their numerous needs.”