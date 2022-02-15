The 34-year-old groom who suffered severe injuries when he fell off a table at his wedding is still fighting for his life, the hospital said Tuesday.

Dr. Zion Zibly, Director of the Department of Neurosurgery at Sheba Medical Center, told Hadashot Haboker, "The young man was brought to us two days ago, after he fell during a family event. He arrived here only partly conscious, and was immediately sedated and placed on a respirator."

"In the emergency room, he underwent examinations to clarify his situation pretty quickly, and we found that he had suffered a severe head injury and widescale brain hemorrhage. He was urgently transferred to the operating room, where he underwent a lifesaving initial surgery and from there he was brought to the neurosurgical ICU."

"His condition is serious, and the staff in the department are fighting for his life. Our hearts are with the family. He was evaluated last night and again this morning. We see his condition stabilizing, but his condition is still serious. We hope that in the coming days we will see some signs that indicate an improvement in his condition, and that we will not need to carry out additional surgical interventions.

"Head injuries are very difficult to treat, and the treatment for head injuries is very complex. Death rates and morbidity from head injuries are very high. At Sheba Medical Center we are fighting for education and guidance on how to prevent head injuries, whether in daily life or in unfortunate events which could have been prevented, such as this one."

Professor Arnon Afek, Associate Director General and Acting Director of Sheba General Hospital, added, "We were in shock when we went over the patient's case. His injury is severe - we did not expect something so serious. Dr. Zibly, the staff, and the management of the neurosurgical ICU are making very great efforts in order to save him. If there is something we can learn from this, it's that we need to be very careful when waving people in the air."