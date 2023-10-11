אסף ורותם התחתנו בבסיס באדיבות המצלם

Rotem Ben Chamu and Assaf Navon were due to get married Tuesday night, but in light of the Hamas massacre in the communities surrounding Gaza, the groom, Assaf, was drafted into the reserves and the couple had to cancel the hall, band, and everything else.

But they weren't prepared to cancel the wedding, so the wedding was held anyway. The bride, with her parents and the groom's parents, came to the Julis Base and held the wedding there.

The reservists on the base led the dancing, and ensured a happy celebration.

The groom's father, Rabbi Mois Navon, officiated the ceremony at the base and brought his son a white shirt for the occasion

In the chupah (wedding ceremony) speech, the father said that this wedding is our answer to the murderous enemy: "We continue to raise families and bring children into the world. We will continue to fight fiercely, but we will also continue to live."