A groom celebrating his wedding on Monday night in Bnei Brak fainted during the wedding and was evacuated to a hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the groom, who is the son of a Gerrer hasidic family from the southern city of Ashdod, fainted in the hall.

United Hatzalah volunteers arriving at the scene evacuated the groom to Beilinson Hospital, and the guests began praying for the groom's recovery.

Following a battery of tests which showed that the groom had suffered from momentary weakness caused by excitement and the traditional wedding-day fast, the groom returned to his wedding and the festivities resumed.

Watch the groom sing the "Modeh Ani" prayer after returning from the hospital: