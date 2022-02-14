A wedding in central Israel turned into a disaster over the weekend, with the groom left seriously injured.

The incident occurred in the city of Modi’in Sunday night, when a 34-year-old man fell while dancing on top of a table.

Friends and relatives celebrating the wedding apparently lifted the man onto the table, then lifted the table up – with the groom on top.

At one point, however, the groom slipped and fell from the table, seriously injuring his head.

Emergency first responders were called to the scene, treating the groom and evacuating him to Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan.

“When we arrived at the wedding hall, we saw a 34-year-old man lying on the floor, partially conscious, with head injuries,” said MDA paramedic Itay Peretz.

“Those present told us that he had fallen from about three meters, and we provided him with rapid medical care on the scene, then evacuated him quickly to the hospital while his status was serious but stable.”