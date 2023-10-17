In accordance with wartime instructions from the IDF's Home Front Command, a hasidic couple from the rocket-battered city of Ashdod married Monday night in a backyard.

The wedding, held in the backyard of the groom's family in the city's Tet neighborhood, was organized by neighbors Sara Shamir and Shir Oknin.

Together wtih other neighbors and additional volunteers, Shamir and Oknin decorated a chuppah (wedding canopy) in the yard, and decorated the street to be a festive path to the chuppah.

Dancing was held in the basement of a synagogue located near the family's home.