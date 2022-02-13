One person was killed and two were seriously injured when a vehicle exploded in the heart of a residential neighborhood in Ashkelon on Sunday night.

Magen David Adom paramedics who were called to the scene pronounced dead a man who was trapped inside the vehicle.

They treated the two seriously injured victims and evacuated them to Barzilai Hospital.

The hospital said that the two had arrived at the hospital and are being treated in the emergency room.

Police are investigating the incident.