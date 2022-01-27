Giora Gerstein, a media forecaster for the Israel Meteorological Service, has called on anyone who wants to enjoy the snow to "hurry up" before it melts.

"The Elpis storm did as we expected it to - we received nice amounts of snow in the north as well as in the center. In the center, we saw snow piling up to a height of 10 (3.93") and 20 centimeters (7.87"). The snow is still holding on, though it's starting to become less," Gerstein told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva.

"Anyone who wants to see snow in the central region should hurry up, because with every minute the temperature rises and the snow melts. Over the course of the day there will be rain and the snow will melt. In the northern region - in the Golan Heights and Upper Galilee - there will be snow tonight as well."

Gerstein also explained why in recent years, some winter storms have received unique names.

"The moment a storm has a name, the public should know that something unusual is about to happen," he said. "The first system that received a name was, 'Carmel,' and it included very strong winds and a large amount of rain. The 'Elpis' system received its name thanks to the snow it brought. The system arrived from near Greece and Turkey. In Greece, for two days Athens was snowy and Istanbul's airport closed due to 80 centimeters (31.5 inches) of snow, which is an unusual event."