Watch: IDF forces on high alert in snowy border areas

IDF forces are continuing to operate at a high alert level in northern Israel, despite the wintry weather conditions.

Forces from the IDF's Battalion 8551 are operating in the area controlled by the "Alpinists" (Brigade 810) in the Israeli Hermon area, carrying out various defense-related tasks in light of the threats from the Syrian front.

At the same time, the IDF's Brigade 7 continues its efforts to protect the Israel-Lebanon border, while ensuring a high level of operational readiness and functionality in the challenging weather.

The IDF noted that the forces in the field are equipped with advanced weapons and means of heating appropriate for the extreme weather conditions, to allow for the best possible operational abilities in all weather.

credit: דובר צה"ל

