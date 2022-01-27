IDF Chief of Staff, Major General Aviv Kochavi, hinted in a conversation with youths on Wednesday that the IDF last month conducted a raid across the border, in a nearby country.

According to Kan 11 News, Kochavi described the mission as “valuable” and noted that it was approved by the highest ranks. In the same operation, according to Kochavi, the possibility that fighters would be injured by the enemy was taken into consideration.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Saudi Al-Hadath channel reported, citing an Israeli security source, that special IDF units have carried out three operations inside Syrian territory since the beginning of the year.

The source said that "special forces are carrying out sensitive missions on Syrian soil. Operations inside Syria have not stopped."