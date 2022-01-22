Right-wing activists plan to create a human chain stretching from the Knesset to the Western Wall, demonstrating in support of the demolished town of Homesh in northern Samaria.

The event will take place on Thursday, January 27, at 4:00p.m.

MK Orit Strock, chair of the Religious Zionism faction in the Knesset, wrote, "There is no doubt: Loyalty to Homesh, the determination to fight for it, is the inheritance of the entire right-wing."

"Just like the Arabs know why they want to chase us out of there, we also know very well why we will not compromise in any way.

"Members of Yamina and New Hope have no choice other than to choose if they are going to take the path of Yair Golan (Meretz) and [former Prime Minister] Ariel Sharon. If they decide to do so - they will come face-to-face with an enormous and determined public."