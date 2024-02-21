התיעוד שפרסם הג'יהאד האסלאמי ללא

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad published footage on Wednesday of Monday's explosive attack on an Israeli vehicle that was traveling to Shavei Shomron near Homesh.

From the footage, it would appear that the bomb was activated remotely.

There were five passengers in the vehicle, Homesh residents, including Aviya Antman, who also survived the terrorist attack in which Homesh Yeshiva student Yehuda Dimentman was murdered. One individual suffered light injuries as a result of the attack.

Antman related: "We were leaving Homesh and they threw an explosive at us, all of the windows were blown out and we got out by miracle. If it were thrown through one of the windows we'd be finished."

In response to the attack, students of the Homesh Yeshiva moved their study hall to the Burqa Junction on the road between Homesh and Shavei Shomron.

The yeshiva is demanding that the authorities do what is needed to restore the security of northern Samaria.

"There can't be a situation where Jewish residents are threatened by explosives when traveling and the word keeps going as usual," the dean of the Homesh Yeshiva, Rabbi Elishama Cohen stated.