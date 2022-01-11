The Disengagement Law prohibits Israelis from staying in a place which was demolished as part of the 2005 Disengagement. Despite this, the Homesh yeshiva has stood at the site of the former community of Homesh for most of the past decade.

Political sources tell Israel National News that the Commander of the IDF Central Command, Major General Yehuda Fuchs, has been pushing the political echelon for permission to demolish the Homesh yeshiva for months.

According to the sources, it is Gen. Fuchs who has been the force pushing for the evacuation of the yeshiva, claiming that the security forces cannot secure the residents and students.

An IDF spokesperson said in response: "Decisions on the issue of the evacuation of Homesh will be made by the political echelon. The security forces will act in accordance with these guidelines."

The Homesh yeshiva has become a political lightning rod since the murder of Yehuda Dimentman, a student at the yeshiva, last month. Supporters of the yeshiva claim that evacuating the yeshiva in light of the murder would constitute a reward for terrorism.