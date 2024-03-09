זירת הפיגוע ליד חומש באדיבות מועצה אזורית שומרון

Beilinson Hospital reports that two of those wounded in the IED attack in Samaria on Friday were released after treatment, and a third will undergo surgery Saturday evening for moderate injuries.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan spoke with Colonel Shimon Sisu, commander of the Samaria Brigade, and received reports from him, the soldiers in the field, and the directors of the Homesh Yeshiva. Dagan blamed the Palestinian Authority for attempting to "DeGazatize" Samaria, and called for drastic action from the Israeli government.

“The Palestinian Authority and Hamas want to turn northern Samaria into southern Lebanon. The government as a whole, and particularly the Prime Minister, Defense Minister, senior IDF officials, the Chief of Staff, and the General of the Central Command need to take drastic action here once more.”

“Without determined action here, the situation will spread to the Central District, lowlands, and Sharon as I have explained repeatedly in the past. If northern Samaria is similar to Gaza, a wave of murderous terror will spread through Israel. It is clear to everyone what the government and senior IDF officials will do if they have learned anything from October 7th. Perhaps, however, we are still stuck in the misconceptions of October 6th.”

“In the name of the settlements of Samaria and all of Israel, I embrace the students and families of the Homesh Yeshiva who are protecting Israel from Homesh, a mountain that looks out over the power plants in Hadera, Netanya, and Tel Aviv, and to the IDF soldiers who, from here, guard the entire State of Israel.”