The IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication on Friday evening that seven soldiers were injured in the IED attack near Homesh in Samaria earlier in the afternoon.

Three of the soldiers were moderately injured and four of them were lightly injured.

“During IDF routine activity adjacent to the town of Silat ad-Dhahr earlier today, an explosive device detonated in the area, injuring three IDF soldiers moderately and four soldiers lightly,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

“The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. Their families have been notified. IDF soldiers are searching the area for the assailants,” the statement added.

A defense official said after Friday’s attack, "A serious incident in Samaria, we are searching for the terrorists and sooner or later we will get to them. In the last week we arrested about 100 wanted terrorists and eliminated a number of terrorists, including ones who planned to carry out attacks, this is a joint effort of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), Central Command and the police.”

The official added, “We work around the clock together with all the security agencies to reach those terrorists, arrest or eliminate them while they are still inside the cities and villages."

