Scene where man was found stabbed on roadside in southern Israel

Israel Police on Saturday receive a report that the body of a man was found on Route 25, east of Dimona towards the Dead Sea.

Medical personnel declared the man dead at the scene.

Police officers arriving at the scene opened an investigation, and the circumstances are being examined.

Initial reports said that a knife was found at the scene, and that the man's vehicle was found with its engine still running.

A Magen David Adom (MDA) spokesperson said told DimoNews: "At 10:46a.m. we received a report to the MDA hotline...about a man who was unconscious at the side of the road on Route 25, between the Dimona Junction and the road leading down towards the Dead Sea."

"MDA paramedics are reporting a man of about 40 with no signs of life, and are declaring his death."

Senior MDA paramedic Eldad Sarfati said: "The man was lying unconscious on the side of the road, with no heartbeat and not breathing. We conducted medical examinations but he had no signs of life and we were forced to declare his death."

Later reports said that the man was found approximately 100 meters (328 feet) from his vehicle, and that he had been stabbed in the chest.

An Israel Police statement said, "Israel Police opened an investigation into an incidence of suspected murder. Israel Police received a report today at about 11:00, regarding a man who was in trouble on Route 25, leading up to the Dead Sea. Medical staff declared his death."

"Police officers arriving at the scene began investigating the event, while conducting searches of the area. Criminal investigators and a mobile forensic lab began collecting evidence."

Later, DimoNews reported that the victim has been identified as a man of about 40, a resident of the town of Oranit. That report also said that it is suspected that the victim was murdered.