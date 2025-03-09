Magali Yael Levi, a 28-year-old Jewish woman from Buenos Aires, was found dead in her apartment in the Recoleta neighborhood last Friday.

It is suspected that Levi was murdered during a robbery, with a recently hired housekeeper and another man involved in the act.

Initial investigation findings suggest that Levi was strangled to death using a plastic bag. When found, she was tied up with a bag over her head. The apartment had been ransacked and many items were missing.

The tragedy was discovered when Levi failed to pick up her two children from school in the afternoon, after having accompanied them in the morning.

The school staff, unable to reach her, alerted her husband who was at work, and he was the one who discovered her body in the apartment.

Security cameras in the building recorded the housekeeper, who was recently hired, entering the apartment on Friday. Shortly afterwards, an unfamiliar man entered the building. The two were seen leaving together with bags, with the housekeeper wearing different clothes than those she wore when entering.

"The investigation is ongoing to find those responsible for the crime," sources familiar with the investigation told the local media. The police are pursuing the two suspects.

Rabbi Eliahu Hamra, president of the Jewish Communities Committee in Argentina, reacted in shock: "We are in shock over the murder of Magali Yael Levi. We embrace her husband Alberto, her father Adrian, and her mother Eileena, as well as all of her family, in this time of great pain."

Rabbi Hamra added: "We demand that the security authorities prosecute those responsible for the horrific murder."