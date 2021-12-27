Following last week's storm, Israel's weather is expected to be more moderate this week, though it will still be rainy.

After a chilly start, Monday's weather will be clear and pleasant. In northern Israel, there will be moderate to harsh eastern winds.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, with no significant change in temperatures. In northern Israel, there will be moderate to harsh eastern winds.

According to Meteo-Tech, Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with a slight drop in temperatures. Beginning during the afternoon hours, there maybe local rainfall, especially in central Israel and the northern Negev.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, and there may be local rainfall in northern and central Israel.

Friday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with local rainfall in northern and central Israel. There is a slight chance of flooding in the eastern streams.