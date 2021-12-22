Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, a leading Lithuanian-haredi rabbi who also heads the prestigious Ponovezh yeshiva in Bnei Brak, has questioned the motives of several of the Israeli government's new laws, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

In his weekly Torah class on Tuesday night, Rabbi Edelstein said, "There is a concern of decrees on the haredi public, so that they will not busy themselves with Torah."

"The situation now is that there is concern of decrees against the haredi community in general, and against Torah learners in particular," he said, explaining that there are "difficulties so that they will not be able to busy themselves with Torah - there is a trend like this, there is concern of such decrees."

"Everything is in the hands of Heaven, and everything that the Merciful One does, He does for the good," Rabbi Edelstein emphasized. "Everything is in the hands of Heaven and it is all for the best. Why is it in the hands of Heaven? What good is in this? It is a sign that we need to strengthen ourselves, that Torah learners need to be stronger."

"We need to be stronger, and G-d wants to give us challenges so that we will become stronger and have merits. When we do meritorious things, there are no difficulties, there are no disturbances, that's the issue."