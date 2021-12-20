Defense Minister, Benny Gantz delivered his remarks this morning (Monday) at a meeting of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, headed by Member of Knesset, Ram Ben Barak.

In his opening, Minister Gantz discussed recent developments vis-à-vis Iran and spoke about his visit to the United States: "Iran's domestic situation presents an opportunity for the international community. Iran is not a leading power - its citizens are suffering as a result of the poor economic situation, investments and development have been slashed by fifty percent in the last decade, and the country faces a variety of internal and external challenges. The Iranian regime is well aware of this situation and as such, Iran is coming into negotiations without real bargaining chips. It is possible and necessary to put an end to Iran's ‘time-dragging’ strategy. We are deepening international cooperation, and I am certain that soon - both overt and covert actions will be expanded, by a variety of means.

At the same time, for the past year and a half, we have been engaged in force buildup, procuring new means that will ensure Israel's security superiority in the region in the face of all threats. "

Regarding the situation in Judea and Samaria, Minister Gantz said: "In recent weeks, in response to an increased number of alerts, we have carried out extensive counterterrorism operations, which have curtailed both [terror] capabilities and intentions. These operations will continue. We will increase our presence on the ground and we will charge a price from those who spread terror and incitement. We will act in the face of any attempt by Hamas to gain strength or to harm Israeli citizens - anywhere, anytime.”

Referring to nationalist crime, Minister Gantz said: "Alongside the main task of fighting terrorism, we have unfortunately also witnessed Israeli attacks on Palestinians and IDF soldiers that included physical harm, and property damage. These events are unacceptable, both morally and operationally and we will not tolerate them. I support the IDF soldiers, police and ISA forces, which are operating in accordance with the law and the guidelines dictated by the political echelon. The vast majority of the residents [of Judea and Samaria] are moral and law-abiding individuals who support and appreciate the activities conducted by our security forces and who oppose acts of violence. We will continue to work to maintain law and order.”