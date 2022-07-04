יהודה דימנטמן הי"ד משוחח עם חיילים בחומש ישיבת חומש

The Homesh Yeshiva on Monday published new footage of murdered Homesh yeshiva student Yehuda Dimentman.

Dimentman, 25, was murdered in December 2021, while on his way home from the yeshiva. Two other Jews, Avia Antman and Neria Shlomo Feldman, were injured in the shooting attack that killed Dimentman.

Dimentman is survived by his wife and infant son.

The footage, filmed three years ago, shows Dimentman speaking with IDF soldiers just minutes after they joined forces to extinguish a blaze set purposely by Palestinian Authority Arabs near Homesh.