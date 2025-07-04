Qatar's Al-Arabi channel reported Friday evening, citing its sources, that Hamas has responded positively to the proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.

According to the sources, Hamas returned its response expressing agreement with the core of the proposal, while requesting what were described as "minor amendments."

A senior Hamas official told the Reuters news agency that the terrorist organization delivered its response to the proposal, adding that it “is positive and could help reach an agreement.”

Earlier, a source from Palestinian Arab terrorist organizations told Al Arabiya that Hamas is expected to deliver its response to the ceasefire proposal on Friday evening and that there is broad support among the various terrorist organizations for a temporary 60-day ceasefire, during which negotiations will take place regarding the end of the fighting and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Kan 11 News reported that Hamas is expected to frame its response as generally positive toward the outline of the deal, but continues to insist on three key issues it seeks to alter.

The first point of contention involves a return to the previous humanitarian aid model, which would allow Hamas to regain partial control over goods entering the Gaza Strip.

Secondly, Hamas is demanding that if negotiations with Israel fail to yield agreements within the proposed 60-day timeframe, the ceasefire be extended rather than hostilities resuming.

The third issue concerns the scope of the IDF withdrawal from Gazan territory.

On Thursday, the Reuters news agency reported, citing an Israeli source, that preparations are underway to approve a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

New details regarding the proposed ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas were revealed on Wednesday.

According to a report by The New York Times, citing an Israeli defense official and an official close to Hamas, the agreement would involve the release of 10 of the remaining living hostages and the return of 18 bodies of hostages currently held by Hamas. Both officials, who were briefed on the developing agreement, spoke anonymously due to the sensitivity of the discussions.

A significant change from a US proposal in May is the staggered nature of the releases. Instead of all hostages being freed by the seventh day of a ceasefire, this new outline suggests the releases and returns would occur in five groups over a 60-day period.

Furthermore, the new deal reportedly includes a provision for Hamas to refrain from holding televised handover ceremonies, a practice observed during the two-month truce that commenced in January and which was internationally condemned.

