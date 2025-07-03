Germany's Foreign Office expressed strong concern on Wednesday regarding Iran’s decision to suspend its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). In a statement posted on X, Germany warned that this move “eliminates any possibility of international oversight of the Iranian nuclear program, which is crucial for a diplomatic solution,” urging Iran to reverse its decision.

In a forceful response, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected Germany's criticism, labeling it as "fake news." He claimed that Iran remains fully committed to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and its Safeguards Agreement. However, he explained that following new legislation by Iran’s Majlis, cooperation with the IAEA will now be managed through the Supreme National Security Council due to "obvious safety and security reasons," particularly in the wake of recent attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities by Israel and the US.

Araghchi went on to accuse Germany of undermining diplomatic efforts, calling out what he described as Germany’s support for Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, including those under IAEA safeguards. He stated that Germany’s backing of the US assault on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure was a violation of international law, the NPT, and the UN Charter.

He also condemned Germany for its demand for "zero enrichment" in Iran, saying this stance repudiates Germany’s commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Further, Araghchi criticized Germany for its historical actions, notably what he referred to as its "Nazi-style backing of genocide in Gaza" and its role in supplying chemical weapons materials to Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq War.

“Germany’s support for the bombing of Iran has obliterated the notion that the German regime harbors anything but malice towards Iranians,” Araghchi concluded.