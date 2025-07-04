Marking the US Independence Day and ahead of the upcoming meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, hostage families gathered today (Friday) outside the US Embassy in Tel Aviv. Together, they urged all parties to seize this historic window of opportunity to achieve a comprehensive deal — one that will bring home all 50 hostages and end the war.

The families set up a symbolic display: a table bearing the photos of the 50 hostages, with the inscription “One big beautiful deal.” Alongside it, 50 lifebuoys in the colors of the American flag were laid out.

American-Israeli Hamas captivity survivor, Keith Siegel, stated: “My family and I are eternally thankful to President Trump for prioritizing the hostage crisis since day one of his presidency and bringing me and so many others home. 50 hostages are still in Hamas captivity. Only a comprehensive deal can bring all of them home. President Trump, you are the only one who can do it. End the war, bring them home, create a better future for the Middle East.

"We are in a historic window of opportunity. The leader who achieved a ceasefire with Iran can also deliver the deal of all deals in Gaza. This is our moment. The families are waiting. Please, don’t let this opportunity slip away.”

A sign with Trump's post calling for a deal Hostages Families Forum

Ruby Chen, father of Itay Chen added: “Today, as Americans across the country celebrate the Fourth of July — a day that honors our freedom and founding ideals — we, an American family with a loved one, my son Itay, still held hostage in Gaza, cannot celebrate this Fourth of July. Instead, I appeal to President Trump to make my family whole again.

"Now is the strategic moment for President Trump to lead a bold and comprehensive effort to bring lasting security to the region — and with it, long-term economic opportunities for the American people and for the people in the Middle East. This is not the time for partial measures. It is the time to secure a full and final agreement between Israel and Hamas — an agreement that details how and when the last hostage will be released.”

Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, stated: “It has been so many days since October 7, and now we have a golden opportunity to bring everyone home. After resolving the fronts with Lebanon and Iran, we must now end the war with Gaza and bring my son Matan and all the hostages home.

"We have lost too much. Too many brave soldiers have fallen. We must stop this. We refuse to see more families join the circle of grief. We must rescue the living hostages and bring back the fallen before they are lost forever. Yesterday, I met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Kibbutz Nir Oz. He told me he is determined to bring everyone home. Now is the time for action. If there is true will, there is a way.

"President Trump, we trust you to bring all 50 hostages home and end this war. We ask you to keep pushing — use your voice, use your strength, and help deliver a comprehensive deal that reunites all hostage families with their loved ones.”