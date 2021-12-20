IDF soldiers operated overnight Sunday in the Palestinian Arab village of Silat al-Harithiya, on the outskirts of Jenin, to map the home of the terrorists suspected of carrying out the shooting attack at the Homesh junction, in which Yehuda Dimentman was murdered.

The mapping was done in order to examine the possibility of demolishing the home.

During the operation, fire was opened towards the IDF fighters, who returned fire. None of the soldiers were wounded.

In addition, a disturbance developed during which dozens of Palestinian Arabs threw rocks and explosives at the forces who responded by using riot dispersal means and live fire.