IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) forces overnight Saturday captured the terrorists who carried out the shooting attack near Homesh this past Thursday, in which Yehuda Dimentman was murdered and two other people were wounded.

The terrorists were captured in the Palestinian Arab village of Kifl Haris without resistance. In total, four suspects were arrested, two of them believed to be the terrorists who carried out the attack and the other two being people who assisted the terrorists.

The forces also confiscated the weapons used in the attack, and a vehicle used by the terrorists.

IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces recorded significant progress in the manhunt for the terrorists over the weekend. Most of the efforts focused on the intelligence level, in an attempt to obtain documentation of the terrorists fleeing and to collect findings on the ground, in order to track them down.

In addition to arrests, security forces confiscated security cameras in Palestinian Arab town in the Jenin and Shechem (Nablus) areas.

The investigation has found that two terrorists ambushed yeshiva students in the bushes and fired from a short distance at the car in which Dimentman and his two friends were riding. Yehuda was pronounced dead at the scene, and his friends were evacuated to hospital.

Footage from the vehicle in which Dimentman traveled with his friends was published Saturday night by Kan 11 News.

The footage, a product of the vehicle's dashcam, shows the flashes of gunfire from the terrorists' weapon.

15 bullet holes were found in the vehicle, which the victims continued driving as they called for medical aid.