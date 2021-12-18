Footage from the vehicle in which Yehuda Dimentman, the young father killed by a terrorist, traveled with his friends was published Saturday night by Kan 11.

The footage, a product of the vehicle's dashcam, shows the flashes of gunfire from the terrorists' weapon.

Fifteen bullet holes were found in the vehicle, which the victims continued driving as they called for medical aid.

IDF, Shabak (Israel Security Agency), and Border Police forces are continuing the search for the terrorists who carried out the shooting attack near Homesh in Samaria.

Most of the efforts are focused on intelligence, in an attempt to gain footage of the terrorists' escape and to gathering evidence from the scene, to allow for the terrorists' capture. To this end, security forces have confiscated security cameras in several Palestinian Authority Arab towns in the Jenin and Nablus areas.

Investigations show that two terrorists waited in ambush for students from the Homesh yeshiva. The terrorists hid in bushes near the road and fired at short range at the vehicle in which Yehuda Dimentman and his two friends were traveling. Dimentman was declared dead at the scene, while his two friends suffered light injuries.