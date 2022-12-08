About 1,000 people participated Thursday afternoon in the dedication of a Torah scroll at the Homesh Yeshiva in memory of Yehuda Dimentman, a student at the yeshiva who was murdered in a terrorist attack a year ago.

The Torah scroll was donated by the Dimentman family. The dedication was attended by Rabbi Elishema Cohen, Rosh Yeshiva of the Homesh Yeshiva, Rabbi David Dudkevich, the rabbi of Yitzhar, Rabbi Uri Cohen, Rabbi Yossef Elitzur, Rabbi Avinoam Horvitz, and MK Limor Son Har-Melech, who was expelled from Homesh during the 2005 Disengagement.

Ettya Dimentman, Yehuda's widow: said: : "On the 1-year anniversary since Yehuda's murder, we decided to dedicate a Torah scroll here in his memory thanks to a generous donor who contributed to this. We will march from the place of the attack to the yeshiva where Yehuda studied. We feel as if Yehuda's soul is coming back and dancing with us here."

"We believe that with God's help we will return to all of northern Samaria very soon," she said.

Shmuel Wende, the administrator of the Homesh yeshiva, said: "on the 1-year anniversary of Yehuda's murder, we are happy to have the privilege of inserting a Torah scroll in his name. We started writing the Torah scroll here in Homesh and today, after a year, we get to finish the book here in Homesh together with thousands of people who came to support us. We expect the repeal of the Disengagement Law from all of northern Samaria as soon as possible. It's time for the right-wing government to repeal this horrible law."

MK Limor Son Har-Melech said: "I came here and met these holy young men who dance and rejoice with the Torah scroll. I met the heroic and noble Ettya Dimentman and Yehuda's wonderful parents. In the coming Knesset, we will act so that the settlements in northern Samaria will be rebuilt and that the crime of destruction and deportation will be corrected soon."