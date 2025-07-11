Responding to the incident in which a Palestinian Arab was reportedly killed near Ramallah, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, “Earlier today (Friday), terrorists hurled rocks at Israeli civilians adjacent to Sinjil. As a result, two Israeli civilians were lightly injured. Shortly after, a violent confrontation developed in the area involving Palestinians and Israeli civilians, which included vandalism of Palestinian property, arson, physical clashes, and rock hurling.”

“We are aware of reports regarding a Palestinian civilian killed and a number of injured Palestinians as a result of the confrontation, and they are being looked into by the ISA and Israel Police,” the IDF said.

