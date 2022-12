A special and exciting Hanukkah candle lighting took place on Monday evening at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

The Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Lau, lit the second Hanukkah candle together with children who are hospitalized at the pediatric hemato-oncology department at the hospital, along with the CEO of Hadassah, Prof. Yoram Weiss, and the director of the department, Dr. Gal Goldstein.

Also present was Rabbi Israel Naftalin, the rabbi of Chabad Ein Kerem.