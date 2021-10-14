MK Smotrich: Some Israeli Arabs are our enemies

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism) has said that from his perspective, some Israeli Arabs are the "enemy."

"Some Israeli Arabs to this day have not made peace with the way the War of Independence concluded, and continue to undermine the State of Israel," Smotrich told Galei Tzahal Radio.

"From my perspective, they are the enemy, and they shouldn't be here."

In April, Smotrich admitted that "the Arabs are citizens of Israel, for now at least. I yearn for the day when there will emerge from them a leadership that will be a full partner in Israel and will not deny its ethos as a Jewish state - then they will be legitimate partners."

He also emphasized: "Some of our enemies are still sitting in the Knesset and there are those who think they can be relied upon to form a government. Open your eyes and remove this folly from the agenda."

In 2016, Smotrich said that many Jewish women, including his own wife, "wouldn’t want to lie down [in a hospital bed] next to a woman who just gave birth to a baby who might want to murder her baby twenty years from now."