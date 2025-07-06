A rare confrontation occurred last night during a security cabinet session when IDF Chief Major General (res.) Eyal Zamir had a heated exchange with Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich, sparked by disagreements over the management of humanitarian aid to Gaza. The discussion centered around the delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip, during which Smotrich criticized the military, telling Zamir, "The army is not prepared to manage the humanitarian aid. You failed massively in this."

Zamir responded angrily, saying, "You criticize everything. You say we’re not doing enough. You're weakening the reserves, weakening the spirit of the soldiers. You are against the army. You oppose everything and claim we aren’t doing enough."

Smotrich replied, "You say that after the fact. I read it in the newspapers. Your problem is that you don’t know how to take criticism. I praise successes, but on the issue of humanitarian aid, you have failed massively."

At this point, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intervened in an attempt to calm the situation, saying, "You both are speaking in an inappropriate manner. I ask that you both calm down."

However, the confrontation did not end there. Smotrich continued, suspecting that the military leader was briefing journalists against him: "I know he will brief against me." Zamir responded firmly, "I do not brief anyone." Smotrich retorted, "Let’s go to a polygraph."