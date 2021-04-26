Smotrich: Arabs are Israeli citizens, for now

Religious Zionism party chairman stated at a party faction meeting Monday that Israeli Arabs are citizens of the state, but clarified "for now."

"The Arabs are citizens of Israel, for now at least. I think the day is coming when there will emerge from them a leadership that will be a full partner in Israel and will not deny its ethos as a Jewish state - then they will be legitimate partners," he said.

Speaking at the beginning of the faction meeting, he said, "Some of our enemies are still sitting in the Knesset and there are those who think they can be relied upon to form a government. Open your eyes and remove this folly from the agenda."

Smutrich again called on Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett and New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar to take responsibility and form a right-wing government. "My friend Naftali, I ask you to take a moment before you sign a coalition agreement to go over the Twitter accounts of your partners in this government. If you still want to form a government with them - you are lost."