Israel's new Green Pass rules go into effect

At midnight Sunday morning, Israel's Green Pass rules changed.

Israel's Health Ministry has stressed that the Green Pass' purpose is epidemiological, and is intended to prevent infections from spreading in various places, thereby protecting the health of the entire Israeli public. The new Green Pass will allow normal routines to continue, with the economy and educational system open and fully functional.

Similar to the original Green Pass, the new Pass will apply only within the State of Israel, and it will expire after six months.

Those eligible for a Green Pass include:

- anyone vaccinated with three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, who is at least one week after the third dose (not including the day he received it);

- anyone who received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and is at least one week after the second dose (not including the day of the vaccination) but who is not yet six months after the second dose;

- anyone who received two doses of the Moderna vaccine and is at least two weeks after the second dose (not including the day of the vaccination) but who is not yet six months after the second dose;

- anyone who is recovered and is less than six months past his positive PCR test;

- anyone who is recovered from coronavirus and whose positive PCR test was over six months ago, but the person received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine;

- anyone who is not yet vaccinated but who tested positive in a serological test, and received a dose of the vaccine after the serological test;

- anyone who tested positive and then received a dose of a coronavirus vaccine, or who received a dose of a vaccine and then tested positive for coronavirus.

Children below the age of 12 years and 3 months

Children below the age of 12 years and three months who recovered from coronavirus or had a positive serological test, are eligible for a Green Pass until they reach the age of 12 years and three months, or until six months pass, whichever comes first (unless the minimum age for vaccination changes).

Children who tested negative in an antigen (rapid) test can receive a Green Pass valid for 24 hours.

Educational staff and students who present a negative PCR test can receive a Green Pass for educational institutions, which will be valid for seven days.

A person who is not eligible for a Green Pass and who is over the age of 12 years and three months can undergo a rapid test, which will be valid for 24 hours and which will be paid for privately.

There is also an option to undergo a PCR test which will be valid for 72 hours, and which will be paid for privately.

Children ages 3-12.3 years and those who are medically unable to vaccinate can undergo a rapid (antigen) test for free, which will be valid for 24 hours. They can also undergo a PCR test, which will be valid for 72 hours, but this will require payment.

For hotels only, this group can undergo a free PCR test, which will be valid for the entire length of their hotel stay.

Children between the ages of birth and three years are exempt from the requirement to present a Green Pass.

The Health Ministry's website has a list of locations which offer rapid coronavirus tests.

Businesses, institutions, and events which require the presentation of a Green Pass include:

- event halls and event locations, or any other business which hosts an event;

- conferences and exhibitions, culture and sports events, cinemas, and performances of entertainment, music, and dancing;

- clubs and parties;

- restaurants, bars, and cafes;

- tourist attractions;

- museums;

- frameworks which fall under the Magen Avot plan;

- gyms, studios, country clubs, and enclosed swimming pools;

- places of prayer with over 50 attendees;

- hotels.

No Green Pass is required in order to use public transportation.

Limits on gatherings

There is a general limit on gatherings, such as those in private homes or outside. These events are limited to 50 people in enclosed spaces and 100 people in open areas.

Events at private homes or private locations

- up to 50 people in enclosed spaces

- up to 100 people in open areas.

Halls and event halls

- up to 500 people in open areas;

- up to 400 people in enclosed spaces

- In addition to the above, the location must not be filled to more than 75% of its maximum capacity.

Locations which require a Green Pass but which do not have marked seating are limited to up to 1,000 people in enclosed spaces, and up to 5,000 people in open areas.

Issuance of the Green Pass

The Green Pass can be issued only from October 3, 2021.

- A person who is in quarantine cannot be issued a Green Pass.

- The "Ramzor" ("traffic light") app can be downloaded both on Android and iPhone devices..

- From the Ramzor site and the Health Ministry site, click the link and follow instructions.

- Israelis can also call the "Kol Habriut" hotline (*5400) and request a representative issue their Green Pass.

- Israelis can call 02-5082000 and follow instructions to have their Green Pass issued automatically.

- There are "self service" stations available at branches of the Super-Pharm pharmacy, where Israelis can receive and print out their Green Passes.