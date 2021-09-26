Who will green pass apply to?

Health Ministry Director General Prof. Nachman Ash has been holding discussions in recent days with the relevant professional bodies in order to examine the policy towards recovered coronavirus patients with regard to the green pass, in preparation for the policy change starting on October 3, 2021.

In order to deal with the decline in protection in recovered patients over time, and to adapt it to a change in the definition of a vaccinated person, it was decided that recovered individuals will be eligible for the green pass for the six months after their original diagnosis. After six months, the recovered individual must receive at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine to maintain their green pass eligibility.

Among people who did not contract and recover from the coronavirus, the green pass will apply to those who received two doses of the vaccine, beginning two weeks after the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and one week after the second dose of the first vaccine. The green pass will be valid for six months after the second vaccine dose.

The green pass will also apply to people who received the booster shot beginning one week after the third vaccine dose.

A person who is diagnosed with the coronavirus after vaccination is immediately considered vaccinated. At this point, the extension of the green pass for a recovered-vaccinated person will be valid for half a year, after which the issue will be re-examined.