Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis: 'It's not the government's decision to decide who is vaccinated'

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of Israel's Public Health Services on Wednesday participated in a meeting of the Knesset's Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee.

The meeting follows public criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's United Nations address. and the press briefing following it.

"The government is not the one that decided on the Green Pass and the booster - the epidemiological data showed that the protection from the vaccine is waning," she said. "A person has a right not to get vaccinated, but he must be tested if he will come in contact with people he might endanger."

"It's not the government's decision to decide who is vaccinated and who is not. A person who is vaccinated with two doses which are no longer effective - the more time passes, the more contagious he is."

Dr. Alroy-Preis added that, "15%-25% of the infections occur at workplaces. We have no interest in applying the Green Pass where it is not needed. Its purpose is not to force vaccines but to reduce infections."

Countering Bennett's criticism, she emphasized, "People in the Health Ministry are working with professionalism and dedication. The fact that the Committee says that there is no question as to the professionalism of these people - that's very important.".