Blinken: There will be a 'collective response' to Iran on Mercer attack

U.S. Secretary Blinken promised a "collective response" to Iran following the attack on the Japanese-owned, Israeli-managed MV Mercer Street last Friday near the coast of Oman on Friday, that killed two crew members.

Blinken said that U.S. was "working with UK, Romania, Israel, and others on determining the response."

Blinken added that the U.S. was confident Iran carried out the attack, calling it "tremendously irresponsible."

He said that the U.S. will be working alongside the UK, Israel, Romania, in an attempt to deliver a "collective response."

A senior delegation of Israeli diplomats is due to visit Washington this week.

A spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry on Monday vehemently denied claims that his country was behind the attack.

Khatibzadeh called the accusations "baseless and provocative," and warned that Iran would respond to any retaliatory action against it, "immediately and determinedly," according to a report by Israel Hayom.

Speaking on Iranian television, Khatibzadeh warned that, "the Islamic Republic of Iran is not afraid to defend its security and its national interests, and will respond determinedly and with force to any provocation."